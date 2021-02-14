Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Seth Jarrett has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.
Jarrett is a graduate of UNC Charlotte where he received a degree in communications/public relations. He enjoys spending his free time snowboarding, outdoors, and with family.
Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.
Call Jarrett at 828-381-1940
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net