HICKORY — Joe McDonald has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors as well as the national and state Realtor associations.
McDonald enjoys spending his free time playing golf, having family time, enjoying NASCAR racing, and boating on Lake Norman. He and his son currently live in the Mooresville area.
McDonald joins a group of 80 agents already at Realty Executives.
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.
Call Joe McDonald at 530-492-6064.
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.