Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Hunter Weaver has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where he will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. He is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Weaver is a graduate of East Burke High School and went on to complete the required courses at Kaplan Real Estate School. He enjoys traveling, reading, working out and meditating. He lives in the Hickory area.

Weaver joins a group of 85 agents already at Realty Executives.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Weaver at 828-404-2184.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.