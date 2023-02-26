HICKORY — Nijat Tahirli has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 Highway 70 SW where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors as well as the national and state Realtor associations.
Tahirli enjoys spending his free time working out and spending time with his friends and family. He currently lives in the Lenoir area.
Tahirli joins a group of 80 agents already at Realty Executives.
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900
Call Tahirli at 828-782-4966
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net