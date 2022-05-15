Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Pam Beam has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 Highway 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. She is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Beam enjoys spending her free time painting and gardening. She and her husband, Bryan, live in the Hickory area, and they have a son who lives in Columbus, Ohio.

Beam joins a group of 90 agents already at Realty Executives. Its 100 percent concept is designed for professional, highly trained top producers.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Beam at 828-455-8420.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net .