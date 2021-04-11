 Skip to main content
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Elijah McSweeney has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

McSweeney is a graduate of Marshall University where he received a degree in business administration with a concentration in economics. He enjoys spending his free time camping, going to the park, building computers, playing video games, and spending time with his wife. Elijah and his wife, Marcqui, live in Hickory with their dog, Monkey.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call McSweeney at 740-550-5868

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net

