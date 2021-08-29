Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Bailey Breen has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where he will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. He is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations. Breen enjoys being outdoors, on the lake, mountain biking, and riding dirt bikes. He and his mom, dad, sister, and two dogs currently live in Connelly Springs.