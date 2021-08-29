 Skip to main content
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent
HICKORY — Bailey Breen has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where he will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. He is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations. Breen enjoys being outdoors, on the lake, mountain biking, and riding dirt bikes. He and his mom, dad, sister, and two dogs currently live in Connelly Springs.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Bailey Breen at 828-310-9098. Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.

