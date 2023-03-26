HICKORY — Savannah Collins has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors as well as the national and state Realtor associations.
Collins is a graduate of Newton Conover High School, class of 2016. She enjoys spending her free time outdoors and with family. She and her children live in Claremont.
Collins joins a group of 85 agents already at Realty Executives.
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.
Call Collins at 828-607-8609.
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.