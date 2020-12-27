Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Linda Burke has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and national and state Realtor associations.

Burke is a graduate of Youngstown State in Ohio where she received a degree in professional writing and editing. She also has 15 years of experience in pharmaceutical sales. Burke enjoys spending her free time hiking, going on day excursions, interior decorating, volunteering, visiting the beach and watching OSU football.

Burke is originally from Ohio and has lived in North Carolina for 10 years. She and her dog, Nora, live in Hickory. She has two children, James in Columbus, Ohio, and Lindsey in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record's Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-638-8334.

Visit Realty Executives' website at www.realtyexecs.net.