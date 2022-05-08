Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Kalyn Fancher has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate.

She is a member of the Charlotte Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Fancher enjoys spending her free time exercising, reading, and painting.

She and her boyfriend live in Denver with their two dogs, Apollo and Zephyr.

Fancher joins a group of 80 agents already at Realty Executives. Its 100 percent concept is designed for professional, highly trained top producers.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Fancher at 817-226-8262

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.