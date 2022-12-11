 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

  • 0

HICKORY — Sara Baisden has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors as well as the national and state Realtor associations.

Baisden enjoys spending her free time with her family, friends and her dog. She currently lives in Vale. 

Baisden joins a group of 80 agents already at Realty Executives.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Baisden at 828-291-1600.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.

Baisden

Baisden
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory Chair names new president

HICKORY — Hickory Chair announces the promotion of industry veteran Parker Goss from vice president of merchandising to president. He assumes …

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert