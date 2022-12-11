Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Sara Baisden has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors as well as the national and state Realtor associations.
Baisden enjoys spending her free time with her family, friends and her dog. She currently lives in Vale.
Baisden joins a group of 80 agents already at Realty Executives.
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.
Call Baisden at 828-291-1600.
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.