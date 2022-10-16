 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Sanjay H. Patel has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where he will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Patel is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Patel is a graduate of North Carolina A&T University where he received a master’s degree in computer science. He enjoys spending his free time playing cricket and going to the beach. Patel lives in the Hickory area.

Patel joins the 85 agents already at Realty Executives.

Call Patel at 828-291-0299. Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit www.realtyexecs.net.

