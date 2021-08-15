Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Derek Crump has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 Highway 70 SW, where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor Associations.

You may know Derek as he has owned and operated a lawn and landscaping company in Hickory for almost 20 years. Derek grew up in the area attending St. Stephens High and then attended CVCC for turfgrass management and horticulture. He recently graduated from Pan School of Real Estate. Derek is a family man who loves spending time with his wife, Chloe, and their two kids, Emery and Camden. They enjoy going to the lake, taking day trips to the mountains, vacationing at the beach and spending time with friends.