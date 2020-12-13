Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Syhlu Yang has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors as well as the national and state Realtor associations.

Syhlu is a graduate of Western Piedmont Community College where she received a degree in arts, and went to Appalachian State to major in communication advertising. She enjoys spending her free time watching movies, spending time with family, and being at the lake. She and her two dogs live in the Connelly Springs area.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900

Call Syhlu Yang at 828-448-7924

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net