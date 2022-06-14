Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Kristen Mahoney has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Mahoney is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Mahoney is a graduate of Westfield State College in Massachusetts where she received a degree in computer information systems (magna cum laude). She also served 11 years in the U.S. Air Force. Mahoney enjoys spending her free time with her family and her dog, Studley. She loves watching her nephews and nieces and being the “cool aunt.”

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900

Call Mahoney at 828-999-0705

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net .