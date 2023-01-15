Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes Donald Hicks

HICKORY — Donald Hicks has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors as well as the national and state Realtor associations.

Hicks is a graduate of The University of Wisconsin-Madison where he received a degree in industrial engineering. He enjoys reading, basketball, puzzles, distributing free school supplies to educators, and serving his wife, family and friends. Dana and he live in the Newton area and are grateful to God for his many blessings.

Hicks joins a group of 80 agents already at Realty Executives.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900

Call Donald Hicks at 828-461-6737

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net