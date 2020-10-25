 Skip to main content
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

HICKORY — Romi Gibbs has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Gibbs has been in new home construction for 11 years. She enjoys spending her free-time walking, shopping, and traveling with her children. She and her three children live in Mountain View.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Gibbs at 910-366-1008

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net

