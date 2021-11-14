Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

HICKORY — Wendy Mobley has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and national and state Realtor associations.

Mobley is a graduate of Western Piedmont Community College where she received a degree in medical lab technology. She enjoys spending her free time traveling, cooking and gardening. Mobley and her family live in the Connelly Springs area on a farm and enjoy watching and feeding the cows and horses treats.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record's Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Mobley at 828-455-9125.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit Realty Executives' website at www.realtyexecs.net.