Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

HICKORY — Brooke Elder has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Elder enjoys spending her free time with friends and family and enjoys outdoor activities. She and her husband, Ethan, along with their two children, Hadley and Easton, live in the Bethlehem community.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Elder at 828-409-0198

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net