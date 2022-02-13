 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

HICKORY — Dana Gibson has joined Reality Executives of Hickory at 785 Highway 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. She is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

"As a native of Catawba County, I am passionate about our community and helping others," Gibson said. "After proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps, I graduated from Campbell University and have spent the last 25 years as an accomplished business leader. It would be my honor to help you achieve your goals with personalized service you can depend on. I look forward to learning more about your needs and developing a winning strategy. Your next move matters, call me today."

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Dana Gibson at 828-217-1215.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.

