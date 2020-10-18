Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

HICKORY — Jessica Allison has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Allison is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Allison is a graduate of Appalachian State and UNC Wilmington where she received a BS in Psychology and MBA, respectively.

Allison and Cody Laxton live in Granite Falls with their two husky pups. Cody is an owner of Hickory's Lightning Cycles, so of course they love hiking, biking, and just being outdoors. Allison also enjoys crafting, reading, and spending time with friends and family.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900

Call Allison at 828-412-0620

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net