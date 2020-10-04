Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

HICKORY — Lizeth Mora has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Mora is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Having prior experience in car sales, Mora brings valuable experience to her real estate clients with skills in organization, management of transactions and customer service.

Mora enjoys spending her free time browsing homes and playing with her kids. She and her husband currently live in Gastonia and have a 15-year-old, an 8-year-old, and a 3-year-old.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900

Call Lizeth Mora at 828-514-7773

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net .