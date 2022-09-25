 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

  • 0

HICKORY — Amy Mikeal has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70, SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Mikeal is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Mikeal enjoys spending her free time serving with her children and youth group at their church, IChurch, in Hickory. She has lived in Catawba County since 1985, when her family moved from upstate New York.

She has attended the Parade of Homes every year for over 25 years, and kept up with all the new styles of construction and remodeling endeavors. Mikeal currently lives in the Mountain View community. She is a widow and has four children: her daughter Sabrina and sons Kristian, Jack, and Sean. Mikeal said she is very excited to put her experiences in buying new homes, building a home, and knowledge of bank and loan processes to work for all of her present and future friends.

People are also reading…

Mikeal joins 85 agents already at Realty Executives.

Call Mikeal at 828-855-6807 or Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit www.realtyexecs.net .

Mikeal

Mikeal

 Realty Executives Secretary
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Craftmaster names new president

Craftmaster names new president

TAYLORSVILLE — Craftmaster Furniture has named Alex Reeves president. He held the same position for the past three years at Sam Moore Furnitur…

Firm announces promotions

Firm announces promotions

HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. announces the promotions of Kamila Cleveland, Lutchia Johnson, Kang Moua, Jonas Watts an…

Watch Now: Related Video

Fears of Global Recession Spark Market Selloff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert