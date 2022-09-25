Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

HICKORY — Amy Mikeal has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70, SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Mikeal is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Mikeal enjoys spending her free time serving with her children and youth group at their church, IChurch, in Hickory. She has lived in Catawba County since 1985, when her family moved from upstate New York.

She has attended the Parade of Homes every year for over 25 years, and kept up with all the new styles of construction and remodeling endeavors. Mikeal currently lives in the Mountain View community. She is a widow and has four children: her daughter Sabrina and sons Kristian, Jack, and Sean. Mikeal said she is very excited to put her experiences in buying new homes, building a home, and knowledge of bank and loan processes to work for all of her present and future friends.