Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

HICKORY — Megan Cline has joined Reality Executives of Hickory at 785 Highway 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate.

Cline is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Cline enjoys spending her free time making memories with her husband, Shellem Cline and three children along with shopping, singing and cooking. She and Shellem were married in September of 2021 and have made their new home in Hickory.

Cline joins a group of 70 agents already at Realty Executives.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900. Call Cline at 828-260-5924. Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.