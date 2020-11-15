Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

HICKORY — Kay Sigmon has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and national and state Realtor associations.

Sigmon is excited to be a part of the award-winning team, Realty Executives of Hickory, named 2020’s Best Real Estate Firm of the foothills and 2020’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Sigmon is a native of Catawba County and has a true interconnection with the area and its people. She is a fully licensed real estate broker holding memberships with the National Association of Realtors, North Carolina Association of Realtors, Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and a subscriber to the Canopy Multiple Listing Service. Sigmon specializes in residential real estate working with buyers, sellers and investors.

Sigmon enjoys traveling, attending sporting events, cooking, and gardening. What she values most is her son, Xyven and her dog, Charlie.

Reach Sigmon at 828-855-4950.