Realty Executives of Hickory hosting summer intern

HICKORY — Realty Executives of Hickory is hosting Isabella Tupman for her summer internship with Catawba County Schools.

This summer, Tupman will be working to assist with marketing, database management, and office support to Realty Executives of Hickory’s brokers. She has been very interested in real estate ever since her mother, Cynthia Tupman, got her license in 2019.

“Investing in the growth and professional development of those in our community is a passion of ours at Realty Executives,” said office manager, Katie Keisler.

Isabella Tupman will work to create blog posts and postcards about houses in the area that are for sale along with working on the Reality Executives website.

“I consider it a compliment that students are requesting to intern at our firm,” says Keisler. “We have enjoyed, and will continue to, partner with local schools to provide quality, work-based learning opportunities for students.” For more information, visit www.realtyexecs.net or call 828-328-8900.