Realty Executives celebrates 30 years in Catawba Valley

HICKORY — Realty Executives, a leading real estate firm in the Catawba Valley, announced that it has successfully served the local community for 30 years and has grown to be the No. 1 in sales volume in the year 2022. During these decades, the firm has expanded to two locations, one in Hickory and one in Lake Norman.

Founded in 1991, Realty Executives has been dedicated to providing clients with the highest level of service and expertise in the local real estate market. The company has grown significantly over the years and has become a trusted name in the industry, known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

"We are incredibly proud of our history and the many years of service we have provided to the Catawba Valley," said Kevin Spencer, owner/broker in charge.

"Our team of experienced and dedicated agents is committed to helping clients find the perfect home or investment property, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the local community."

Realty Executives specializes in residential and commercial real estate and offers a wide range of services to clients including buying and selling properties. The company has grown to nearly 80 real estate agents, all experts in their field and have extensive knowledge of the local real estate market. They work closely with clients to understand their needs and help them find the perfect property to meet those needs.

"We are honored to have served the Catawba Valley for 30 years, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients for many years to come," said Kevin Spencer.

"Being No. 1 in sales volume and expanding to two locations is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our agents and staff over these decades."

For more information about Realty Executives and the services they offer, visit their website at www.realtyexecs.net or call 828-328-8900 to speak with a broker.