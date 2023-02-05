HICKORY — Emily Stoots with Realty Executives of Hickory & Lake Norman earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties.

Stoots joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.

“Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “The CLHMS seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional.”

The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Stoots with the knowledge and tools to better serve clients. The CLHMS designation provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level.

“Education is so important no matter how long you have been in the business because this market changes daily. I try my best to provide the highest level of excellence through my services for my clients and part of that is by always looking for opportunities to learn and sharpen my skills,” said Stoots.

Stoots has been in real estate since 2019 and specializes in luxury home marketing and providing a white glove experience for every client.

For more information about the luxury market in the Hickory and surrounding areas, contact Stoots with Realty Executives at 980-429-3672 or stootsrealestate@gmail.com.