Realty Executives agent achieves GRI designation

HICKORY — Stacy Sigmon, executive broker and Realtor with Realty Executives of Hickory and Lake Norman, has earned the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) designation from the National Association of Realtors.

She joins other top producing professionals in the residential real estate industry who hold the designation across the nation.

Sigmon earned the prestigious designation by completing a minimum of 60 hours of classroom instruction, covering a variety of subjects including real estate technology, negotiation, ethics, finance, and risk reduction.

With this designation and through increased awareness of current topics important to the real estate professional, such as legal issues, Realtors with the GRI credential can better serve prospective customers and fellow agents. The GRI designation is one of the most advanced credentials in the profession.

The credential enables the Realtor to attract new clients and continue to build a robust and successful real estate career.

The North Carolina GRI program is offered throughout the state by the North Carolina Association of Realtors and is approved and certified by the National Association of Realtors, the nation’s largest trade association, representing over 1.3 million members.

For more information on the North Carolina GRI program, visit www.ncrealtors.org/GRI.

To work with Stacy Sigmon, call 828-850-8241.