Realtors join International President's Circle

HICKORY — Mary Foster, Kathryn Herman, Tammy Kirk, Kay Loftin, Carly Pruitt, Sharon Schmidt and Blenda Sloniker of Hickory, real estate brokers with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors, have qualified to join the company’s International President’s Circle.

This prestigious membership has been awarded to the top 5 percent of real estate brokers worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Each real estate broker is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors is located at 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory. It can be reached at 828-322-1005. Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker® system for 39 years.