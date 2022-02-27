 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Realtors join International President's Circle
0 Comments

Realtors join International President's Circle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Mary Foster, Kathryn Herman, Tammy Kirk, Kay Loftin, Carly Pruitt, Sharon Schmidt and Blenda Sloniker of Hickory, real estate brokers with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors, have qualified to join the company’s International President’s Circle.

This prestigious membership has been awarded to the top 5 percent of real estate brokers worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Each real estate broker is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors is located at 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory. It can be reached at 828-322-1005. Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker® system for 39 years.

+6 
Foster

Foster
+6 
Herman

Herman
+6 
Kirk

Kirk
+6 
Loftin

Loftin
+6 
Pruitt

Pruitt
+6 
Schmidt

Schmidt
+6 
Sloniker

Sloniker
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lead to higher airline prices?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert