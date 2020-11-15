Realtors group supports Backpack Program

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Association of Realtors recently donated more than $15,000 to the Backpack Program of Catawba County as a result of the association's annual Night Crawl 5K event.

The Backpack Program serves children in 34 local schools who face hunger on the weekends. Each week of the school year more than 1,200 children receive a bag full of food.

The Catawba Valley Association has donated nearly $200,000 to local charities in the past five years as part of their Realtors Give Back programs.

Catawba Valley Association of Realtors serves to bring buyers and sellers together with access to thousands of residential listings in a multicounty service area.