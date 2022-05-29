Realtors complete training program

HICKORY — Mike Kelly Jr., broker in charge of Hickory Real Estate Group Inc., announced that the following Realtors completed the Buffini and Company 100 Days to Greatness program: April Buckminster, April McDonald, Danielle Houfek, Hannah Fox, Ian Munoz and Sandy Costner.

The 100 Days to Greatness program is a comprehensive step-by-step training program created for the real estate industry. Developed and taught by industry legend Brian Buffini, this course helped guide these agents through proven systems that will help them propel their careers to the next level.

These classes were facilitated by Mike Kelly and Jennifer Elkins.

“Hickory Real Estate Group is committed to providing their agents with the best training possible and this class really helped to give our agents the edge needed to be successful in today's real estate environment," Mike Kelly said.

For more information about Hickory Real Estate Group go to their website at www.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or call 828-328-9540.