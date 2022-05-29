 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Realtors complete training program

  • 0
class-p1

Several Realtors from Real Estate Group Inc. completed the Buffini and Company 100 Days to Greatness program.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — Mike Kelly Jr., broker in charge of Hickory Real Estate Group Inc., announced that the following Realtors completed the Buffini and Company 100 Days to Greatness program: April Buckminster, April McDonald, Danielle Houfek, Hannah Fox, Ian Munoz and Sandy Costner.

The 100 Days to Greatness program is a comprehensive step-by-step training program created for the real estate industry. Developed and taught by industry legend Brian Buffini, this course helped guide these agents through proven systems that will help them propel their careers to the next level.

These classes were facilitated by Mike Kelly and Jennifer Elkins.

“Hickory Real Estate Group is committed to providing their agents with the best training possible and this class really helped to give our agents the edge needed to be successful in today's real estate environment," Mike Kelly said.

For more information about Hickory Real Estate Group go to their website at www.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or call 828-328-9540.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PACE@Home earns national recognition

HICKORY — PACE@Home has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2022. This award program recognizes outsta…

Watch Now: Related Video

Items and services you shouldn't skimp on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert