HICKORY — Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. announced that Kim Smith of Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro in Hickory successfully completed an advanced leadership training session for Weichert brokers and managers.

The "Sharpen Your Saw" think-tank sessions were led by the Weichert business coaching team and designed to help Weichert franchise owners, brokers, and managers improve their leadership and management skills. Each year, a popular business book is chosen as the focal point and attendees from across the country are tasked with brainstorming how to apply the book's principles to their business. This year's Saw Session participants studied the book "Start with Why," by Simon Sinek, which provides a framework upon which organizations can be built, movements can be led, and people can be inspired.

Participants also had the opportunity to network with other Weichert franchise owners and managers from across the country at the training event.

"Our leadership training is designed to help our affiliates think outside the box," said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. and Weichert, Realtors. "This helps them raise their game when it comes to offering the most value to agents and top-notch real estate service to their clients."

Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office. For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro, contact Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or kim@teammetro.net.

Each Weichert franchised office is independently owned and operated.