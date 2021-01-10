Real estate office to have open house

TAYLORSVILLE — An open house is planned for the new Sam Davis Properties office at 368 N.C. 16 South in Taylorsville on Friday, Jan. 15, from 2-6 p.m.

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation will welcome Sam Davis Properties with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. that day to kick off the open house. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments and door prizes will be available.

Sam Davis has years of experience in serving the real estate needs of the Alexander County area, having worked for the past nine years at Cooper Southern Properties, with Marissa Cooper Winstead and Marshall Winstead. His new office remains in the same location.

For more information, call 828-632-0031 or visit www.SamDavisProperties.com.