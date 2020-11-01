Real estate franchise has new owner

HICKORY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate welcomes Laura Bowman-Messick as new CEO and owner. The brokerage has a storied history in North Carolina, having thrived there since its founding in 1976. The company joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global brokerage franchise network in 2014. Now under the new leadership of Bowman-Messick, the company is eager for continued success in their new location.
Bowman-Messick, a veteran of Charlotte real estate, described the company’s focus. “Hickory Metro Real Estate is known for making the experience of buying and selling real estate less stressful by keeping our clients well informed and educated in advance. We bring more knowledge and local expertise to the home buying process and provide stellar marketing and expert negotiation when it comes to selling.”
While much has changed in the real estate landscape since Hickory Metro Real Estate's creation 44 years ago, Bowman-Messick will keep the company focused on the timeless philosophy of founder Bonnie Mitchell: "We don't sell houses; we find homes for people." Their people-first philosophy has guided them through transitions before and Bowman-Messick is confident it will continue to serve the company's agents and their customers during this move to a new location under her leadership.
Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices had this to say about the new ownership: “We are excited to welcome Laura Bowman-Messick as CEO and owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate. When the company joined the network six years ago, we all shared a vision of growth matched by stability and longevity. Laura shares that vision and the vision of Hickory's founder to create long-lasting relationships with their clients and guide her team to becoming Forever Agents.”
Bowman-Messick’s vision includes growing the brokerage to three offices and 80-100 agents in the next five years. She sees the company growing through their connection to the values of the network. She added, “I share many of the core beliefs and mission of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices including high standards, stability, positive attitude and energy. I also similarly support social initiatives and having an inclusive workplace culture, where everyone is welcome.”
Bowman-Messick was voted No. 48 in North Carolina by Newsweek as America’s Best Realtors powered by REALTRENDS in 2020. In the past, she has championed donations to many local programs including the NC Guardian ad Litem program, Second Harvest Food Bank, The Sunshine Kids Foundation and sponsoring families in need at Christmas and would like to continue similar community growth initiatives in the Hickory metro area.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate was founded in 1976 by Bonnie Mitchell and her business partner Don Hedrick as Hedrick-Mitchell Real Estate. In 1990, they became affiliated with The Prudential franchise. In 1998 Bonnie partnered with Shook & Tarlton, forming Prudential Hickory Metro Real Estate before becoming Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate in 2014. Visit www.bhhshickorymetro.com.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the Middle East, and more than $119 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.
