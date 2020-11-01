Real estate franchise has new owner

HICKORY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate welcomes Laura Bowman-Messick as new CEO and owner. The brokerage has a storied history in North Carolina, having thrived there since its founding in 1976. The company joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global brokerage franchise network in 2014. Now under the new leadership of Bowman-Messick, the company is eager for continued success in their new location.

Bowman-Messick, a veteran of Charlotte real estate, described the company’s focus. “Hickory Metro Real Estate is known for making the experience of buying and selling real estate less stressful by keeping our clients well informed and educated in advance. We bring more knowledge and local expertise to the home buying process and provide stellar marketing and expert negotiation when it comes to selling.”

While much has changed in the real estate landscape since Hickory Metro Real Estate's creation 44 years ago, Bowman-Messick will keep the company focused on the timeless philosophy of founder Bonnie Mitchell: "We don't sell houses; we find homes for people." Their people-first philosophy has guided them through transitions before and Bowman-Messick is confident it will continue to serve the company's agents and their customers during this move to a new location under her leadership.