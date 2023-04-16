HICKORY — Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills announced that Raina Barnett has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Barnett was born and raised in Taylorsville and is a graduate of Alexander Central High School. She has her CNA license. She enjoys spending time with her family, friends, and her fur-babies Princess and Finn. She always had a passion and interest for interior design and real estate.

“We are thrilled that Raina is joining our firm,” said Mike Kelly, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills. "As one of our agents, Raina has access to high-quality training, great marketing tools, powerful technology, and an unmatched social media program in the Catawba Valley area."

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties. Since starting in 2010, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills has continued to grow and helps buyers and sellers in the Foothills area.

You can contact Barnett by phone at 828-320-7968 or visit her website Raina.Barnett.BetterFoothills.com.