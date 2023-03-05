HICKORY — Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills is pleased to announce that Caitlin Burns has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Burns is originally from Connecticut but is an “honorary” North Carolinian, graduating from UNCG and having lived here now for 20 years. She and her family moved from the mountains to Conover three years ago, where they bought their first home. Her husband, Daren, grew up in Catawba County and they knew it would be a wonderful place to raise their two young boys. In her spare time Burns enjoys spending time with friends and family, their two Great Pyrenees and pet cat, and cheering on her boys in soccer, baseball, and wrestling.

After 10 years in banking, real estate is a new journey for Burns, and she is excited to be joining Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills. Having purchased their first home not long ago, Burns understands that buying or selling a home can be overwhelming at times. She is passionate about connecting with and building relationships with clients to guide and support them through the entire process to make it a positive experience.

“We are thrilled that Caitlin is joining our firm,” said Mike Kelly, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills. "As one of our agents, Caitlin has access to high-quality training, great marketing tools, powerful technology, and an unmatched social media program in the Catawba Valley area."

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties. Since starting in 2010, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills has continued to grow and helps buyers and sellers in the Foothills area.

Contact Burns by phone at 336-207-2634 or visit her website Caitlin.Burns.BetterFoothills.com.