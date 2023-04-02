HICKORY — Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills held a recognition luncheon on March 24 to honor and celebrate their top agents.

The agents received their national awards from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate for consistent high production, quality service, and professionalism in real estate for 2022.

Roseann Flowers and Hope Rogers received the Gold Award. Tiffany Gray and Carrie Ford received the Silver Award. Emily Wood received the Distinguished Service Award.

Mike Kelly Jr., president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills, said he is proud of these five hardworking agents and their dedication to their careers in real estate.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties. The company was founded in 2010 by Mike and Kathleen Kelly. For 12 years the company was known as Hickory Real Estate Group and had grown to over 30 agents.

In December 2022, after a lot of research, they decided that the best way to continue to grow their business and expand their territory, was to become the owners of a local Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise.

Contact Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills by phone at 828-328-9540, email Information@BetterFoothills.com, and on the web BetterFoothills.com.