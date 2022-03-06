 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate brokers honored by Coldwell Banker
HICKORY — Lara Holbrook, Donna Lane and Cat McCrary of Hickory, real estate brokers with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors, have earned memberships in the company’s International Diamond Society, a level achieved by only the top 10 percent of all Real Estate Brokers worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

The real estate brokers are independent contractors affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office. 

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors is located at 127 First Ave., NE, Hickory and cab be reached at 828-322-1005. Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker system for 39 years.

