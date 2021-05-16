Real estate agent named to Leading Edge Society

HICKORY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices announced that Lina Morrow has been named to the prestigious Leading Edge Society for 2020. The award recognizes the network’s top 8% of residential sales professionals in closed gross commission income (GCI) or closed units.

Morrow was recognized for her outstanding sales performance at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention, held virtually in March. Real estate professionals from around the world attended the annual business and educational event.

“Lina is an incredible sales leader who is a valuable asset to our company. She has laid the foundation for a solid customer base by implementing stellar marketing strategies and delivering superior service to her clients and fellow industry professionals,” said Laura Bowman-Messick, owner/managing broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate.

Morrow entered the real estate field in 1999 and joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate in 2015. Prior to winning the award, she also earned the Honor Society award in 2016 through 2019, which recognizes the network’s top 14% in sales.

Berkshire Hathaway Hickory Metro Real Estate was founded in 1976. The company joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global brokerage franchise network in 2014. Visit www.bhhshickory.com.