Real estate agent joins Hickory firm

HICKORY — Amanda Townsend has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and national and state Realtor associations.

Townsend is a graduate of CVCC where she received a degree in radiologic technology, business administration, and banking and finance. She enjoys spending her free time with family, traveling to the mountains, and making custom wreaths. She and her fiancee, Brian Pressley, live in the Hickory area.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record's Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Townsend at 828-320-1671

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900

Visit Realty Executives' website at www.realtyexecs.net.