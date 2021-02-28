Real estate agent earns professional designation

HICKORY — Shannon McCall, broker, GRI, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc. has earned the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) designation from the National Association of Realtors. She joins other top producers in the residential real estate industry who hold the designation across the nation.

McCall earned the prestigious designation by completing a minimum of 60 hours of classroom instruction, covering a variety of subjects including real estate technology, negotiation, ethics, finance, and risk reduction. With this designation and through increased awareness of current topics important to the real estate professional, such as legal issues, these Realtors can better serve prospective customers and fellow agents.

Obtaining the GRI designation is a beneficial way for a Realtor to advance their professional image. The extra measure of knowledge and prestige achieved by completing this course work is a tool that will advance a career in real estate on attracting and building new business.

The North Carolina GRI program is offered throughout the state by the North Carolina Association of Realtors and is approved and certified by the National Association of Realtors, the nation’s largest trade association, representing over 1.3 million members. For more information on the North Carolina GRI program, visit www.ncrealtors.org/GRI.