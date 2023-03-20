HICKORY — Becky Petree with NextHome Blue Skies has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation, the premier seller agency designation in the country.

The SRS is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official credential of the National Association of Realtors. Petree joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the SRS designation. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in seller representation, demonstrate significant seller representation experience and expertise, and subscribe to the Realtors Code of Ethics.

Petree is a full-time, professional real estate agent, and prides herself on offering superior personal service.

Petree has received the National Association of Realtors: At Home With Diversity Certificate (AHWD), Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource Certification (SFR), Military Relocation Professional (MPR), E-Pro, NAR’s Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), and C2EX to help better serve her clients. She is also a NAR Designations Certified Instructor.

Contact Petree by phone at 828-979-2584, email becky@nhblueskies.com or visit her website: beckypetree.com.