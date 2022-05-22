 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Real estate agent earns GRI designation

  • 0

HICKORY — Janelle Gibbs, broker/Realtor, GRI, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell has earned the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) designation from the National Association of Realtors.

She joins other top producers in the residential real estate industry who hold the designation across the nation.

Gibbs earned the designation by completing a minimum of 60 hours of classroom instruction, covering a variety of subjects including real estate technology, negotiation, ethics, finance, and risk reduction. With this designation and through increased awareness of current topics important to the real estate professional, such as legal issues, these Realtors can better serve prospective customers and fellow agents.

The North Carolina GRI program is offered throughout the state by the North Carolina Association of Realtors and is approved and certified by the National Association of Realtors, the nation’s largest trade association, representing over 1.3 million members. For more information on the North Carolina GRI program, visit www.ncrealtors.org/GRI.

Gibbs

Gibbs
0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Team earns sales production award

Team earns sales production award

HICKORY — Meredith Carswell, team leader of The Carswell Team with RE/MAX A-Team, has qualified for the esteemed RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Team A…

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert