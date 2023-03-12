HICKORY —Angie Annas, with RE/MAX A-Team, has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Award for 2022 which honors successful agents for their achievements in the past year.

“It’s an honor to receive this award! Working with RE/MAX A-Team and having their support means a lot to me. My focus is on customer service and on creating a pleasant experience for each of my clients.”

Co-owners Sandy King Eller and Tamara Coley said they are proud of Annas and all her hard work. Her customers and clients are her priority, and she uses all her skills to help them obtain their dream of homeownership, they said.