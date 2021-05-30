 Skip to main content
RE/MAX headquarters honors agent for performance
RE/MAX headquarters honors agent for performance

HICKORY —Debra Trivette, with RE/MAX A-Team, has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and/or sellers during their career.

“Debra’s tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and our community has allowed her to achieve this high honor,” said Tamara Coley and Sandy King Eller, brokers/owners of RE/MAX A-Team. “Winning this award is a significant accomplishment and we’re extremely proud of her.”

Trivette has provided service to her community as a real estate broker for more than 15 years and has extensive experience in residential home and land sales. Among Trivette’s list of achievements, she has earned the 100% Club Award. In addition, she actively supports Children’s Miracle Network and charity drives of the Catawba Valley Board of Realtors.

