RE/MAX agent making a difference in area

HICKORY — RE/MAX agent Alan Jarrett has made a difference in the Catawba Valley by becoming a Miracle Agent.

Through the Miracle Home and Miracle Property program, he donates on behalf of his clients after each closed transaction to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. And all of the donations benefit Levine Children's Hospital, the local CMN Hospital.

“My business is only as healthy as my community,” says Jarrett of RE/MAX A-Team. “Sixty-two children enter a CMN Hospital for treatment every minute. I feel better knowing that I’m doing my part to make sure every child in our community who needs care has a shot at the best care possible.”

RE/MAX Miracle Agents, offices and teams help make a significant impact on the lives of children treated at CMN Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Over the years, their support of CMN Hospitals has helped provide life-saving treatments, advanced medical equipment and valuable research and education. And the local hospitals determine the best way to allocate those funds based on local need.

RE/MAX Affiliates across the U.S. and Canada have donated more than $185 million for 170 member hospitals.

Many homes on remax.com are flagged as a Miracle Home with a CMN Hospitals yellow and red balloon icon.

For more information about the Miracle Home, Miracle Property program or RE/MAX A-Team, visit the website: alanjarrett.remax.com or call 828-612-3527