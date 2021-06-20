 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RE/MAX agent honored for outstanding performance
0 Comments

RE/MAX agent honored for outstanding performance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Cynthia Bumgarner, with RE/MAX A-Team, has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Award for 2020 which honors successful agents for their achievements in the past year. In 2020, the Executive Club Award was presented to less than 16% of all active RE/MAX agents.

“It’s an honor to receive this award especially after such a challenging year. Working with RE/MAX A-Team and having their support means a lot to me. My focus is on customer service and on creating a pleasant experience for each of my clients,” Bumgarner said.

Bumgarner has been serving her community as a real estate broker since 2008 and has extensive experience in sales of residential homes and investment properties.

“We are so proud of Cynthia and all her hard work. Her customers and clients are her priority and she uses all her experience and skills to help them obtain their dream of homeownership,” said co-owners Sandy King Eller and Tamara Coley.

Bumgarner

Bumgarner
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. inflation stays hot, retail sales cool

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert