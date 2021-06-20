RE/MAX agent earns sales production award

HICKORY — Mark Wickham, with RE/MAX A-Team, has earned the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Award for 2020. In the past year, the Executive Club Award was presented to less than 16% of all active RE/MAX agents.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Wickham. “As a RE/MAX broker, I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers realize the dream of homeownership. It’s truly a privilege to be part of such a supportive team.”

Wickham has been serving his community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX A-Team for three years. He utilizes his marketing management degree and years of local business and ministry experience to creatively handle every aspect of the real estate transaction. Wickham is an active member of The Cove Church.

“Mark is a great asset to our firm. He is constantly looking for ways to improve and better serve his community and clients,” said A-Team co-owners Tamara Coley and Sandy King Eller.