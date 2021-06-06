RE/MAX agent Debra Trivette earns sales award

HICKORY — Debra Trivette, with RE/MAX A-Team, has received the RE/MAX 100% Club Award. In 2020, 19% of active RE/MAX agents earned this prestigious award.

“Receiving this award is a great honor,” said Trivette. “As a real estate broker with RE/MAX, I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers with their real estate needs.”

Trivette has been working in the real estate industry for more than 15 years and has extensive experience in working with both buyers and sellers. Among Trivette’s list of achievements, she also earned the Hall of Fame Award in 2020.

Trivette actively supports various community service organizations through efforts of CVAR, the local Board of Realtors.

According to Tamara Coley and Sandy King Eller, RE/MAX A-Team co-owners, “Debra is professional, ethical, dedicated and works non-stop for her clients. We admire her determination and drive.”